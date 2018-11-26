Last Choir Singing 2018: These are the final six songs waiting for your vote

People power is now deciding which song will be performed in the Last Choir Singing grand final which takes place in June next year.

Last Choir Singing, the competition for Lancashire junior schools, is gathering momentum and has announced its shortlist of nominees for the songwriting element of the competition.

Six shortlisted songs were performed live by Duncan Heather on Radio Lancashire on Thursday and people can now vote for their favourite song up to noon on Friday November 30.

If you missed the songs, you can still hear them on the Last Choir Singing website and then vote before the deadline. The winner will be announced on Radio Lancashire on December 4 on the John Gillmore show.

Last Choir Singing is created and sponsored by True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners and is the brainchild of True Bearing’s chairman, George Critchley.

For the past four years, junior school choirs from across Lancashire have taken part in a series of regional heats leading to a grand final. This year, 22 choirs new to the competition have applied to take part, which organisers say is “fantastic” as it will “give hundreds of children a new and unique experience”.

A total of 61 choirs have entered, hoping to get through the regional rounds and qualify for the Grand Final in June 2019. At the final, choirs will sing a song of their choice, and all will perform the winning composition, which is now being voted for up to Friday November 30.

The winning songwriter last year was Lytham accountant, Simon Cox, with his song Golden Days. This year, organisers had more entries than ever before from across the UK and the overall quality was the highest it has ever been.

The final six songs waiting for your vote of choice are:

• Friendship - David Perkins

• Born to Shine - Emma Hopkins

• Shine in the Darkness - Andy Severeyn

• Believe - Simon Cox

• Dare to Dream - Anthony Merryweather

• Hey Traveller - Andy Duerden

The winner, as chosen by the public vote, will receive £500 and VIP tickets to the Last Choir Singing final at King George’s Hall in Blackburn on June 21.

The choir which wins the grand final will receive £1,000 towards music equipment for its school, as well as the True Bearing winner’s trophy. Runners-up will receive £500 and £250 respectively and the winning choirs from the regional heats win £250. There are also awards for Most Artistic and Best Newcomer.

To listen and then vote for your favourite song in the songwriting competition, go to lastchoirsinging.co.uk/song-contest/