Lancaster conductor gets prestigious post

Jonny Lo, musical director of Lancaster’s Haffner Orchestra, has just been appointed music director of Northern Ballet, a prestigious post based in Leeds.

A Haffner Orchestra spokesman said: "We are delighted that Jonny will continue his relationship with the Haffner.

"Northern Ballet regularly brings wonderful children’s shows to the Dukes Theatre, so Jonny’s appointment creates a link through him. The Haffner Orchestra does outreach work with local children, performing free concerts in the Town Hall and city library, and always offering free tickets to 18s and under."