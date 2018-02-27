King of adventure checks into Lancaster

Veteran adventurer Andy Kirkpatrick takes to The Dukes stage on March 13 to talk about his 40 year career.

The mountaineer, climber and winter expedition specialist has tackled some of the most difficult routes in the world.

A leading expert on climbing gear, he is also an award-winning writer and film-maker with his own unique brand of humorous and motivational story-telling.

In his new show, Psychovertical: A Higher Education, which will coincide with the release of the film Psychovertical, Andy looks back at four decades of climbing and adventures, from the Alps to Patagonia, Yosemite to Greenland.

The show is suitable for is recommended for anyone aged 16 plus and tickets are priced £16/£14.