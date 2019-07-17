Kendal Calling 2019: here is the full line up for this year's 'Go Jurassic' themed event

Excitement is building for this year's Kendal Calling and its rather impressive line-up.
As well an array of music names on this year's bill, visitors will also enjoy four days of arts installations, comedy, cabaret, cinema, magic, gourmet food and real ale all within the confines of what is surely the most beautiful festival site in the UK.
Here's who is playing on each day of Kendal Calling:
>> Thursday July 25
Main stage
Orbital
Gomez
The Cuban Brothers
Sea Girls
Chai Wallah
Tropical Tea Party
Kog & the Zongo Brigade
Fullee Love Collective
Amy True
Plimp Souls
>> Friday July 26
Main stage
Chic & Nile Rodgers
Years & Years
Miles Kane
Reverend & the Makers
The Pigeon Detectives
Badly Drawn Boy
the Big Moon
Beans on Toast
Arkells
Calling Out
Mystery Jets
The Joy Formidable
Blood Red Shoes
Kyle Falconer
Low Island
Juniors
Ryan McMullan
The Pearl Harts
Only the Poets
Glow
Leftfield (DJ)
High Contrast (DJ)
Darkzy
Chris Lorenzo
Jungle Warriors
Barely Legal
Harriet Jaxxon
Woodlands
The Samba Stones
Membranes (featuring choir)
Hands off Gretel
Saytr Play
Calva Louise
The Lottery Winners
Mercys Cartel
Tamzene
Ed the Dog
Last of the Wonderkids
House Party
Bands FC Takeover
Bis
Dave Haslam
Nick Bright
The Lake Poets
The Ks
Dirty Laces
Brian Cannon talk
Bands FC quiz
Chai Wallah
The Allergies
Blow 3.0
Stompy's Playground
MC Xander
Layfullstop
Tetes de Pois
Necktr
Emily Capell
Anna McLuckie
Tim Peaks
Our Girl
Liines
Roxy Girls
Pablos Paintings
Shards
Cobain Jones
Frankie Francis Amazing Radio
Beckis Choir
Tiny Tim Peaks
Yam Riot
Colt 45
Supergiant
Smoggy Riddim
Odwana
Broken 3 Ways
Droll Man
Holiday
Shot Balowski
Kveis
The Northern Threads
The Postcard Band
Jiggy Beast
Barry Postlethwaite
False Flags
>> Saturday July 27
Main stage
Doves
Manic Street Preachers
Gerry Cinnamon
KT Tunstall
The Subways
The Rifles
Paddy Rogan
Brassic Park
Calling Out stage
Idles
Slowthai
Dream Wife
Tim Burgess
Cassia
Zuzu
Easy Life
Average Joe
Red Rum Club
Ambition
Glow
Paul Woolford (DJ)
Maribou State (DJ)
Krystal Klear
Mele
Cinthie
Jay Carder
Woodlands
Fleetmac Wood
Twisted Wheel
No Hot Ashes
Lazy Day
Jumanji
Tranqua Lite
Valeras
Zooni
Courtyards
Walt Disco
House Party
Howling Rhythm
Jurassic Party
Hello Cosmos
Flex 80s Disco
Eliza & the Bear
The Smiths LTD
Delights
The Pagans S.O.H
Scuttlers
Ungoogleable Quiz
Trashed TV
Chai Wallah
Diplomats
Broken Brass Ensemble
The Hempolics
Kadija Kamara
Lydian Collective
Munto Valdo
Coco & the Butterfields
Joe Fleming Band
Tim Peaks
Average Sex
Mark Radcliffe's Une
Tim Burgess (DJ)
The Silver Field
The North by South
Tim Peaks FM
The Lake Poets
Clare Nasir Weather
Yam Riot
Hardwicke Circus
Bethlehem Casuals
Jeremiah Ferrari
The Thingumajigs
The Case of Us
Record Street
Sallows
Marblmoon
Glass Phantoms
Reptilians
Building Giants
Slow Mojo
Celestial North
>> Sunday July 28
Main stage
Courteeners
Tom Jones
Rival Sons
The Fratellis
Don Broco
Nina Nesbitt
The Lancashire Hotpots
The Snuts
Calling Out
Dermot Kennedy
Mahalia
Ten Tonnes
Sports Team
Rascalton
Black Futures
Apre
Sophie & the Giants
Peaness
Balcony
Glow
Jax Jones (DJ)
Danny Howard (DJ)
Monki
Waze & Odyssey
Ellie Cocks
Trudy Night
Woodlands
Goldie Lookin Chain
Giant Rooks
Lucia
Blanketman
Billy Mitchell
Chris Greig & The Merchants
House Party
Clint Boon
Thomas Turgoose (DJ)
Tarantino Disco
Salford Jets
Queen Zee
Mike Sweeney
Y.O.U.N.G
Hey Bulldog
Band of Hope
Secluded Sea
Vulture Authority
The 99 Degree
Ungoogleable Quiz
Chai Wallah
Urban Folk Quartet
Delle Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra
De-Tronic
Psychadelephant
Snazzback
Binbag Wisdom
Dan Webster
Simon Lynge
Yam Riot
mylittlebrother
Mama Moonshine
The Stringbeans
Sam Seth
Indigo Youth
Eliza Gutteridge
Brocken Spectre
Cosmic Cat
Ogres of Go-Go
Beachmaster
Canada Square
Paddy Rogan
The Unsung
Tim Peaks
Bella Union Takeover
Vashti Bunyan: in conversation
Simon Raymonde (DJ)
Penelope Isles
Piroshka
Violet
Keel her
Keeley Forsyth
Beckis Choir
The Two Shot Podcast
Comedy
There will also be comedy performances from Josh Widdicombe, Reginald D Hunter, Justin Moorhouse and many more.