Joanna’s ready for Ab Fab night in resort

Actress and presenter Joanna Lumley will be in Blackpool on her debut live tour this weekend.

She’ll be hitting the resort on Saturday night, bringing her It’s All About Me show to the Opera House.

The Absolutely Fabulous star kicked off the 30-date tour in Belfast last Saturday.

Joanna, who helped to flick the switch to launch Blackpool Illuminations in 1985, will discuss her four-decade-spanning career, recounting some never before heard stories.

She’ll be joined on stage by friend and producer Clive Tulloh, who will ask Joanna questions submitted by the audience.

“The thought of this tour, travelling across the British Isles and Ireland, has completely taken over my waking hours, ” she said announcing the dates.

“It’s utterly thrilling to start planning the stories I can tell, and the rapture (and gratitude, to be fair) with which I shall greet the audiences.

“Nothing like this has come my way before, and I may have to be dragged off with a hook at the end of each show. Oh people!

“This is especially for you from me, with masses of love. I think it will be fabulous.”

Former model, muse and Bond Girl Lumley, who first emerged on screens in New Avengers in 1976, is now a national icon, activist and actor.

