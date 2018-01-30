Jazz legend's Lancaster date

Critically-acclaimed saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist Courtney Pine returns to the UK for the fourth edition of the Jazz Directors Series with a date at Lancaster’s Grand Theatre on February 25.

The jazz great will be appearing with the newly formed Inner City Ensemble which includes tuba, trombone, clarinet, piano, drums, trumpet, guitar, double bass, and saxophones.

The line-up comprises of some of what is described as the most promising and exciting emerging musicians working today, and includes previous Snarky Puppy, Sons of Kemet, Pharoahe Monch and Terence Blanchard collaborators, as well as alumni of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance and Berklee College of Music.

Tickets are priced £19 from www.bandonthewall.org