'It was a crazy experience' - UCLan graduate Annabelle Lawrence speaks about her time on Channel 5's The Bachelor UK

A former Preston university student has been flying for the flag for the city on one of television’s most popular reality shows.

Fashion designer Annabelle Lawrence has been appearing on Channel 5 show The Bachelor UK, joining a group of ladies all competing for the affection of bachelor Alex Marks.

Annabelle during one of the tasks on The Bachelor UK

Annabelle, who entered the show on Monday, said: “The show has been a crazy experience.

"You have no idea what is coming when you get flown out.

“It’s not something I thought I would do; I’m not a stereotypical reality star but you get offered something like this and you think how can I say no?

"It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Annie has her own luxury swimwear label - named after herself - that she designs using skills crafted through her degree at UCLan

The 24-year-old, who designs and makes her own luxury swimwear brand named after herself, is a University of Central Lancashire graduate having earned a First Class degree in Fashion Design.

Speaking to the Post, she said: “It was the best four years of my life at UCLan. I credit all my skills to my Fashion Design course at the university. I wouldn’t be where I am without it.”

While at UCLan she made the national final of the Sophie Hallette university design challenge, who went on to sponsor Annabelle’s graduate collection with the best lace in the industry – the same lace used on the Duchess of Cambridge’s McQueen wedding dress.

She was also one of the elite few to be selected to represent her university at Graduate Fashion Week, and worked at London-based Greek designer Mary Katrantzou.

Annie on the set of The Bachelor UK

The journey on the show ended for Annabelle in on Tuesday, with the Manchester-native falling short of tonight’s final.

She said: “It was definitely an experience and more dramatic than I expected.

"It was hard because I came in late on where everyone knew each other and had built these connections.

"But it was incredible for the most part.”