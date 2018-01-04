Is your pet the perfect poser?

Then this is the competition for you and your furry friend!

The Lancashire Post is looking for the cutest and loveliest pets in Lancashire. If you are the proud owner of a gorgeous pet, then take it along to Pets at Home, Preston Capitol Centre, London Way, Preston PR5 4AW to have their photograph professionally taken for FREE!

Pet Poser 2017 Winner Ray

All pets are invited to take part, from cute canines to cool cats, fluffy rabbits to handsome hamsters. You could win some perfect pet prizes, including a portrait courtesy of Red Frog Photography, plus a trophy and a Pets at Home gift voucher.

Red Frog Photography will have a studio set up in Pets at Home from Monday February 5th to Saturday February 10th inclusive, between 10am and 4pm.

To enter, simply visit Pets at Home on any of these dates. No appointment is necessary and entering the competition is absolutely free of charge.

All pet photographs will be featured in the Lancashire Post, where readers will vote for their favourite pet!

Remember these dates for your diary for the chance for your pet to win the coveted prize of Lancashire’s Pet Poser 2018.

Usual Lancashire Post competition rules apply. For further information call 01253 361709.