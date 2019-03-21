Ice cream festival tour to stop in Preston

Have your say

Here’s to hoping for another long hot summer because there are plans afoot for an ice cream festival in Preston.

An inaugural ice cream festival was a huge hit in Garstang last year.

And now Preston is following suit with its own festival.

The fiesta is organised by Scoop Dogg’s Parlour, whose strap line for the big day is, Life is like Ice-Cream, enjoy it before it melts.

A spokesman said: “Expect an array of ice-cream vendors, traders and other confectionery goodness.

“Eat your way a through continuous stream of ice-cream from the best local ice-cream manufacturers.”

Visitors to the festival can expect an array of ice cream flavours, stations where you can create an ice cream and other stalls with candy floss, Pick n’ Mix sweets and milkshakes.

The event is part of Scoop Dogg’s Parlour nationwide tour which will also see it stop to host ice cream festivals in Manchester, Liverpool and Chester.

A provisional date for the festival is August 3 between 12pm and 8pm but this is subject to change so residents keen to attend are urged to keep an eye out on the Facebook page.

Ice cream shops in the area interested in having a stall at the event can contact Scoop Dogg’s Parlour.

When Garstang hosted its first ice cream festival in July 2018 it was a sellout success.

People travelled from Manchester, Darwen, Preston and some even as far as London.

Stalls dotted the streets and the market town even created its own special ice cream flavour.