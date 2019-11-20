Horrible Histories: Don't miss this festive favourite which includes Victorian villains and medieval monks!

Horrible Histories is bringing a festive twist to Blackpool Opera House this December with a lengthy run at the iconic venue.

The producers behind the Olivier award nominated Gangsta Granny and the celebrated Horrible Histories stage shows, including Barmy Britain in the West End, are bringing this festive favourite to Blackpool for three weeks over the holiday period.

Horrible Histories - Horrible Christmas is playing at the Opera House Blackpool from 13 to 29 December 2019

A spokesman for Horrible Histories - Horrible Christmas said: “When Christmas comes under threat from a jolly man dressed in red, it’s up to one young boy to save the day - but can he save Christmas?

“From Victorian villains to Medieval monks, Puritan parties to Tudor treats, Horrible Histories take you on a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas as they all join forces to save the festive season.

“Horrible Christmas is full of jokes, songs and hysterical historical facts.

“It’s great entertainment for all the family from ages five to 105.”

Blackpool is in for a treat this Christmas with a special production of Horrible Histories

It will be on at the Opera House from December 13-29.

It is directed by Neal Foster (original director Phil Clark), designed by Jackie Trousdale with music by Matthew Scott, lighting by Jason Taylor, sound by Tom Lishman and choreography by Rae Piper and Paul Chantry.

Horrible Histories is based on the British children’s historical-comedy book series by Terry Deary, first published by Scholastic UK in 1993 and since expanded into a multimedia franchise.

Tickets are available from £15 at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.