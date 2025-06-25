Here's everything you need to know for Lytham Club Day

Lytham Club Day will take place on Saturday 28 June. It’s one of the biggest and best loved events on the Fylde Coast calendar - a proud local tradition bringing together floats, music and dance.

From the morning procession to the afternoon festivities at Lytham Hall the whole town comes alive with colour, creativity and joy. Whether you're a first timer or a seasoned regular here’s everything you need to know to make the most of the day.

Lytham Club Day. | Neil Cross

What’s on?

After the much loved Lytham Club Day procession the celebrations don’t stop - they move down to the picturesque grounds of Lytham Hall.

Every year the Hall comes alive with performances and this year is no different. Whether you're heading down with family or friends there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s the full entertainment line up for the afternoon and evening.

Things kick off at 1:00pm with a performance from Dance Etc, followed by the Crowning of the Rose Queen at 1:30pm.

Children will love Davey Dee’s show at 2:30pm and the energy keeps building with live samba from Samba Espirito at 3:00pm.

There are more performances from local stars throughout the afternoon, including NW1 Theatre School, Blackpool Gymnastics Club and St Annes Musical Productions.

The evening finishes strong with live music from Toll Bar Band [6:00pm–7:15pm], and the headline act The Versions, on stage from 7:30pm to 9:30pm - proudly sponsored by Lytham Festival.

Lytham Club Day. | Neil Cross

Important safety information

While everyone is excited to enjoy the day they do need your help to ensure it remains safe and respectful.

Last year, there was some unfortunate damage to the Hall’s grounds. To keep this event going in future years, they’re asking everyone to do their bit.

All children aged 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult and parents or guardians should keep a close eye on their children at all times. There will be a police presence this year to help maintain a safe environment for all attendees.

Please also be aware that the event will close at 9:30pm sharp, and the last bus from the Hall to the entrance will depart at 9:30pm.

Do I need tickets?

Tickets aren't needed - it's pay on the door: £3, children under 16 go free. All proceeds go to Lytham Club Day.

Card readers can be intermittent so it's advised to bring cash just in case.The fair in the Hall and on Lytham Green is chargeable per ride.

Raffle tickets (£1 each) will be on sale at the Hall before being drawn at 2pm (subject to availibility).

Prizes include an overnight stay for two at Grand at Grasmere, £200 Stringers voucher and £100 cash.

Lytham Club Day. | Neil Cross

Where to park?

Parking can be very limited especially near the procession route and at Lytham Hall. Visitors are strongly advised to use public transport or walk where possible.

No parking is allowed in the town centre within the assembly, procession or dispersal zones. There are plenty of car parks and street parking nearby.

Which roads will be closed?

From 9.30am traffic diversions will be in place across much of Lytham to accommodate the Club Day procession.

Roads closed to vehicles include Warton Street, Clifton Street, Park Street, Ballam Road [up to South Park and Church Road] and The Beach [from Woodville Terrace to Lytham Primary Care Centre].

During this time all through traffic will be rerouted via Forest Drive, South Park, Ballam Road, Park View Road and Saltcotes Road in reverse.

Bus services will also follow these diversions. Traffic restrictions are expected to be lifted by approximately 1.00pm, once the procession has safely concluded.