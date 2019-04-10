Here's where you can sample the latest gluten free food at Preston fair

Have your say

A gluten free food fair will be held in Preston next month to mark Coeliac Awareness Week.

The event, organised jointly by the Preston and East Lancashire groups of national charity Coeliac UK, takes place at Preston’s College, Fulwood Campus, St Vincent’s Road, Preston, on Saturday, May 11.

The food fair will bring together around 25 of the north west’s manufacturers and providers of gluten free food in the college’s sports hall.

Samples will be on offer and stallholders will be selling everything from gluten free pasta to pies and beer to brownies.

Coeliac UK staff will also be on hand to offer advice on coeliac symptoms and getting tested for the auto-immune condition.

The event, which is free, runs from 10.30am until 2.30pm.

Pat Beesley, group organiser for the Preston Coeliac UK group, said: “The gluten free community relies on sharing information about quality food products that are safe for them to eat.

“Food fairs like ours are always popular with coeliacs and others who must follow a gluten free diet.

To find out more, visit www.coeliac.org.uk/events