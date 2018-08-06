Head to the Opera House for a Greatest Showman special

It’s been the year’s break out movie success, and now Blackpool Opera House is aset to Come Alive with the sounds of The Greatest Showman.

The venue has announced The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long for Saturday, August 25, with tickets on sale today.

With favourite tracks from the soundtrack including The Greatest Show, A Million Dreams, Never Enough and the smash hit This Is Me.

A spokesman said: “The world is singing along with the most entertaining movie of the year and now you can too with this special sing-a-long screening of The Greatest Showman, the Golden Globe winner for Best Original Song.

“The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life.

“Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle.

“The Greatest Showman is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Zac Efron, Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

“It’s your time to shine – have fun, sing loud and ‘Come Alive’. It’s show time.”

Originally opened as a theatre and super cinema in 1939, the ability to screen films returned to the Opera House Blackpool in 2014 and now boasts one of the North West’s biggest screens.

Book online at www.wintergardensblack pool.co.uk from 11am.