Gritty one-man show at the Fringe asks can you forgive and forget

A gritty and passionate play looking at austerity will feature this week at the Greater Manchester Fringe.

Our Kid is a play about working class troubles, toxic masculinity and male mental health and will be staged at Kings Arms in Salford.

Developed with guidance from playwright Jim Cartwright, the production looks at what it means to be Manc and has a Manchester soundtrack.

Written and performed by Taran Knight, it tells the tale of Jimmy and Tommy who are inseparable.

They have survived poverty, an abusive step-father and have been nurtured by a life of crime but, when Jimmy meets Mary, everything changes.

A hard-hitting one-man show set in Salford, Jimmy invites the audience to share the trials and tribulations of their up-bringing and his love for ‘Our Kid’.

This is a tale of love, loss and revenge, told from the perspective of one brother that has audiences asking if they can forgive and forget?

The show will be staged on Wednesday July 24, 7.30pm, Saturday July 27, 4pm and Wednesday July 31, 7pm.

Running at 50 minutes, the production is suitable for a 16-plus audience.

The same venue stages, Wednesday July 24, 6pm a socially challenging event, posing question: Have you ever been raped? You’re not alone.

Fringe organisers say this unapologetically honest and confronting show will challenge and inspire the audience to change today’s society, to shut down slut shaming and victim blaming.

It hopes to start conversations that will change the future of sexual assault.

Then, same night, same venue, 9.15pm sees Talk to Yourself cross-art form exploration of womanhood, involving live painting, music and spoken word, performed as part of Greater Manchester Fringe Festival.

Where choices are limited and the system is unquestionable, three women challenge the status quo through use of a canvas, a cello and a story.

Based on true accounts about pregnancy and personal choices Talk to Yourself is verbatim theatre.

www.greatermanchesterfringe.co.uk