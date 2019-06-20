Grimsargh Players present Lucky Day at Preston Playhouse

Curtains go up tonight on Grimsargh Players latest production Lucky Day, written by one of their own Dea Parkin.

Long time member and writer Dea, who has also directed the one-act play, said to see the production come to life was a great moment.

She said: "One of the most satisfying experiences any creative writer can enjoy is seeing the product of their imagination come to life on stage.

"This is the third one-act play of mine that I’ve had performed, and it’s been a real joy.

"Directing has been such fun as we’ve discussed the characters and the unusual scenario – and even possible sequels."

The play, with a cast of three, follows the story of Peter, whose charity worker son works in Africa and after breaking down on the M6, is robbed of precious travel money by an apparent Good Samaritan.

Anthony Satterthwaite and Ben Percival in Lucky Day

However, the thief drops his lottery ticket, a winning lottery ticket... The respect and admiration Peter and his wife Wendy have for their son motivate them to take an unusual moral stand which leads to a very unexpected situation.

The Grimsargh Players will share the bill for three nights with one-act plays 'What shall we do with the body' and 'Failed investments' from two other groups who perform at the Playhouse; Broughton Players and Preston Drama Club.

Dea adds: "This is the only occasion in the year when all three groups perform together, and is celebrated alike by the players and their audiences."

An evening of one-act plays will be showing from tonight June 20 to June 22 .Tickets for each performance cost £9 and can be booked online at www.prestonplayhouse.co.uk or by calling box office on 0773 891 5848.

The Playhouse is located on Market St West, PR and free parking is available in the NCP car park opposite the theatre, provided a permit available from the theatre foyer is left on show in the car.