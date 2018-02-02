Global show heads home to Lancaster

Daniel Bye will be performing The Price of Everything at The Gregson Community Centre on February 14 at 8pm.

The show is part comedy, part story telling and part performance lecture and has been performed more than 120 times across the world.

Daniel describes it as provocative investigation into the difference between price and value.

Its blend of bizarre facts and implausible stories has delighted audiences from Margate to Mannheim, from Manchester to Mumbai. Its most recent performance

was in Kolkata - and now Daniel is delighted to be bringing it home to Lancaster.

He moved to the city last April with his wife Sarah Punshon, who is now artistic director of the Dukes Theatre, and their baby daughter Dot.

He said: "We’ve been made incredibly welcome here in Lancaster and it’s a real thrill to be introducing myself to the city by performing here for the first time since we

arrived.

"The Gregson is the perfect venue for this show, which, in a world obsessed by buying and selling, celebrates the value of community.

"It’s also kind of perfect that the show is on Valentine’s Day because I don’t care too much for money, money can’t buy me love."

Tickets £10 and £8 concessions.