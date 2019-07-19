Further casting announced for Back to the Future

Theatre

Producer Colin Ingram and the creators of the film Back To The Future, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, have announced the casting of George McFly, Lorraine Baines and Goldie Wilson for the show which will open at the Manchester Opera House on February 20 2020 for a strictly limited 12-week season, finishing on May 17, prior to transferring to the West End.

Hugh Coles will play George, Rosanna Hyland Lorraine and Cedric Neal Goldie. They will be joining the previously announced Olly Dobson as Marty McFly.

Hugh Coles graduated from LAMDA in 2017 and landed one of the lead roles in last year’s British summer movie The Festival. He most recently finished working on the BBC series Defending the Guilty, playing young barrister Liam.

Rosanna Hyland’s theatre credits include Rosalie Mullins in School Of Rock The Musical (Gillian Lynne), Alice in I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road (Jermyn Street).

Cedric Neal most recently was a semi-finalist on The Voice UK 2019 Series. He made his West End debut as Berry Gordy in the original London cast of Motown The Musical.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical will have a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B Goode.

Back to the Future the 1985 film starred Michael J Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown.