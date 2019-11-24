From Santa to Scrooge - bring out your good and bad sides next week!

Here's five things you must do next week

Galloway’s Grotto, St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston, from Saturday, November 23

A local sight loss charity is set to spread festive cheer with the launch of its annual Christmas Grotto in Preston. Visitors will be able to meet Father Christmas in return for a donation and with the option to buy photographs from £2. The grotto will be open every weekend until Christmas Eve and Wednesdays and Thursdays in December. Call 01772 744148.

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday, The Dukes, Lancaster, Monday, November 25

Monsieur Hulot goes on a holiday to a seaside resort, but accidents and misunderstandings follow him where ever he goes. The peace and quiet don’t last very long with Hulot around, because although his intentions are good, they always turn out catastrophically. Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday (U) is screened as part of The Dukes A Life More Ordinary (ALMO) programme which aims to improve the lives of people with dementia and memory loss, their friends and families though everyone is welcome. Tickets start at £5.50, call 01524 598500 to book.

Shed Seven, King George’s Hall, Blackburn, Tuesday, November 26

Since rising to fame in the 90s as one of the leading lights of Britpop, 2017 saw Shed Seven release their first new album in 16 years .‘Instant Pleasures’ went top ten and achieved acclaim across the board. The Sheds now release their ‘Going For Gold’ re-issue as they fittingly look forward to a tour of true champions. Marking the 25th anniversary of their first album you can expect a mix of Sheds classics. Book online at www.kinggeorgeshall.com, tickets £30.50.

Midweek Meander, Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston, Wednesday, November 27

Join the Guided Walk Leaders for a free tour of Brockholes reserve. Find out about their history, the wildlife and future conservation aims. There’s no need to book, just turn up dressed for the weather wearing sturdy footwear. Car parking charges apply. See www.brockholes.org.

A Christmas Carol, Darwen Library Theatre, Thursday, November 28

Famed for bringing multiple characters to vivid life, Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson recreates Scrooge, Marley, the Fezziwigs, Tiny Tim et al in an enchanting performance that is guaranteed to get you into the Christmas Spirit – in many more ways than one! Book online at www.darwenlibrarytheatre.com.

