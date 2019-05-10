Eurovision

From Bucks Fizz to Jemini: The best and worst UK Eurovision acts ever

This year's UK Eurovision Song Contest representative Michael Rice has a lot to live up to thanks to the plethora of delights previously offered up at the musical extravaganza.

From the heady heights of the days of Bucks Fizz and Katrina And The Waves, to the lows of Daz Sampson and Jemini, the UK has attempted to entertain its European neighbours with some interesting performances over Eurovision's more than 60-year history.

After several second-placed finishes, the UK scored its first winner in 1967 as psychotherapist-turned-singer Sandie Shaw scored big with Puppet On A String.

1. Sandie Shaw, 1967

A year later, Sir Cliff Richard (just known as Cliff back then) finished a respectable second with Congratulations in 1968. He later came third with Power To All Our Friends in 1973

2. Cliff Richard, 1968

The UK's prolific success continued as Lulu's Boom Bang-A-Bang shared the top spot with France, the Netherlands and Spain with 18 points apiece

3. Lulu, 1969

Another UK victory came in 1976 with Brotherhood Of Man's Save Your Kisses For Me. The band's manager Tony Hiller put the song's success down to their TV appearances across Europe

4. Brotherhood Of Man, 1976

