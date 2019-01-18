From 80s Live to The King is Back - These are the Preston Guild Hall and Charter Theatre gigs and shows to look forward to next month
Preston is set to be packed with gigs, shows and events throughout 2019.
Each month we'll bring you the latest round-up of shows, live music and events taking place at Preston's Guild Hall and Charter Theatre. You can book tickets or find out more about any of these events here.
1. FM - Friday, February 8, 2019
Band line-up: Steve Overland (vocals, guitar) / Merv Goldsworthy (bass) / Pete Jupp (drums) Jem Davis (keyboards) / Jim Kirkpatrick (guitar) - Tickets: 22 pounds