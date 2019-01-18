From 80s Live to The King is Back - These are the Preston Guild Hall and Charter Theatre gigs and shows to look forward to next month

Preston is set to be packed with gigs, shows and events throughout 2019.

Each month we'll bring you the latest round-up of shows, live music and events taking place at Preston's Guild Hall and Charter Theatre. You can book tickets or find out more about any of these events here.

1. FM - Friday, February 8, 2019 Band line-up: Steve Overland (vocals, guitar) / Merv Goldsworthy (bass) / Pete Jupp (drums) Jem Davis (keyboards) / Jim Kirkpatrick (guitar) - Tickets: 22 pounds

2. Kidz 4 Kidz - Saturday, February 9, 2019 Kidz4kidz is a not-for-profit community theatre company, who are now in their 18th year of performing shows in order to help children in Preston. Tickets: From 7 pounds

3. The King Is Back - Sunday, February 10, 2019 Internationally renowned Elvis tribute artist,Ben Portsmouth bring his unique style and charisma to the city.Tickets: 31.50 pounds

4. The Circus of Horrors - Monday, February 11, 2019 Featuring sword swallowers, hairculian women swinging, demon dwarfs, strong man, whirlwind acrobats, flaming limbo and sensational sinister - Tickets: From 20 pounds

