The band vow they’ll be back to make up for the postponements later in the year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FLO have postponed their upcoming European and UK tour dates.

The move comes after Renée Downer injured herself during a rehearsal

The band have vowed that they will perform once again later this year.

British R&B group FLO have postponed their 2025 UK tour after an injury during a recent rehearsal session.

In a statement to fans on social media, the group explained: “Towards the end of our rehearsals, Renée damaged ligaments in her knee, and whilst alongside our team we have tried our best to find a solution, we just aren’t able to give you the show we want at this time and a tour that you deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FLO have postponed their upcoming UK tour dates due to an injury that took place during rehearsals. | AFP via Getty Images

It absolutely breaks our hearts to announce that we are going to have to reschedule our UK and European tour.”

The message continued: “We are so sad and sorry that we won’t be seeing you over the next few weeks but are working on rescheduling these shows ASAP, so please hold onto your tickets as these will be valid for the new date [...] UK and Europe, we love you and absolutely can’t wait to see you all very soon.”

The group were set to kick off their tour for their latest album, Access All Areas, in Hamburg on March 5 2025, with their UK performances set to take place across Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London later in the month.

However the injury is not set to affect their upcoming North America tour dates taking place in April, nor their performance as part of Somerset House Summer Series later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What UK tour dates have been affected by FLO’s postponement?

The band were set to perform on the following dates at the following locations

March 11 2025: SWG3 Studio, Glasgow

March 12 2025: O2 Academy, Manchester

March 14 2025: O2 Academy, Birmingham

March 16 2025: O2 Academy Brixton, London

Were you set to see FLO on their upcoming UK tour? Let us know your thoughts about this decision by leaving a comment down below.