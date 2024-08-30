Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Digital reporter Sam Quine brings you an entertainment guide to five East Lancashire events happening in September.

During September, there is a whole host of events and shows taking place across East Lancashire.

As part of our entertainment guide, below we have highlighted five events from different areas of East Lancashire.

Accrington

Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Jess Glynne will headline a brand new quarter of a million pounds music festival this September at the iMEP Arena in Accrington.

Global superstar Jess Glynne will headline an exciting new music festival in Accrington. | iMEP

The iMEP Music Festival, organised by iMEP International Music Event Production, will take place on Saturday September 21 at the home of Accrington Cricket Club.

Demand has already been high, with East Lancashire fans selling out tickets to see global superstar Glynne and an exciting line-up of support acts, which are yet to be announced.

Nelson

TikTok and Instagram star, Shabaz Ali also known as ‘Shabaz Says', will headline the free-to-attend Nelson Food & Drink Festival on Saturday September 14 (10am-4pm).

The free-to-attend Nelson Food and Drink Festival takes place on Saturday, September 14th.

With 1.7million Instagram followers and 1.9million followers on TikTok, the social media influencer will now be the celebrity host for Nelson's popular food and drink festival, while he will also be doing book signings on the day.

The event will feature over 30 food and drink stalls including Mama Shar's Caribbean Cooking, Mrs Dowson's Ice Cream, Istanbul Grill, Proctor's Cheese and many more.

Longridge

The free-to-attend Longridge Soapbox Derby is returning to the town on Sunday 15th September.

The Longridge Soap Box Derby is always a spectacular sight.

​This is the third year for Longridge SoapBox Derby and will see a racetrack being built down Berry Lane for the enjoyment of families near and far.

There will be food, music, entertainment, picnic facilities and, above all, the race teams who are bringing all of their design skills and creativity together for your enjoyment.

Thousands of spectators are expected from all over the Ribble Valley and beyond to cheer on the weird, wacky and wonderful SoapBox entrants, who can enjoy watching carefully crafted karts being hurtled down a track consisting of jumps and water features.

Blackburn

On the 27th of September, Blackburn Empire Theatre will host a game of bingo but not any normal game of bingo.

Bingo Thats Bonkers infuses a party atmosphere into the classic bingo setting. | Which Bingo

Bingo Thats Bonkers is a fun, thrilling, hysterical take on the good old famous game of bingo with dancing, live performances and wacky prizes.

With doors opening at 7:30pm, grab your tickets while you can from https://blackburnempire.com/show/bingo-thats-bonkers/.

Clitheroe

Hailed by many as the ‘best night out in the North West’, The Hideaway Cabaret has a new show with two dates this month.

The Hideaway Cabaret in Clitheroe, a venue with a speakeasy vibe and incredible acts. | Neil Cross

Taking place on the 14th and 28th of September, Come Fly with Me is a brand new show created by Ice Glitz Productions designed to take you on a trip around the globe in one spectacularly wild night.

Praised for its creative entertainment, feeling of exclusivity and bring your own booze element, The Hideaway Cabaret is certainly not one to miss.