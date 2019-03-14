First look at new attraction at Alton Towers

Thrill-seekers looking forward to the new season at Alton Towers Resort are in for a treat with the opening of the theme park’s latest attraction.



The Alton Towers Dungeon will open on the first day of the park’s new season on March 23.

The 45-minute experience will feature five actor-led shows exploring Staffordshire’s darkest history and a boat ride down the black river beneath Alton Towers.

Visitors will meet the judge, torturer, highwayman, plague doctor and gatekeeper, as well as stopping off at an abandoned, haunted cottage.

A spokesman said: “You’ll be screaming with laughter while being sentenced by the Bishop of Stafford, before being condemned to a traitor’s boat ride down the Black River.

“In these dark chambers, try to survive the plague, and endure humiliation as well as pain at the hand of the Torturer.

“Then visit the Witch of Burslem’s cottage to come face to face with her ghost!”

The Dungeon is recommended for visitors aged from 10 and costs £5 online for one entry (theme park admission is not included).

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, Alton Towers will also unveil its new glamping accommodation – 102 Stargazing Pods which are open 149 days during the season.

For more details and to book, visit www.altontowers.com

Alton Towers Dungeon