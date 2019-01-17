VIDEO: The Favourite, Stan & Ollie, Aquaman, Bumblebee and Mary Poppins Returns - five must-see movies in cinemas now

Here's five of the hottest films in your local cinema now.

The Favourite (15)

What's it about? Early 18th century. England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead.

Stan & Ollie (PG)

What's it about? Starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as the inimitable movie icons, Stan & Ollie is the heart-warming story of what would become the pair’s triumphant farewell tour. Spot-on performances from the two leads make this a must-see.

Bumblebee (PG)

What's it about? The Transformers get a prequel. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.

Aquaman (12A)

What's it about? Jason Momoa is the King of The Waves in this DC origin story of the watery superhero. You will never have seen anything like this film before - just let yourself get carried away by the spectacle and bombast!

Mary Poppins Returns (U)

What's it about? A spoonful of nostalgia helps the joy-infused medicine of Rob Marshall’s 1930s-set musical fantasy go down in the most delightful way. Based on the books by PL Travers, Mary Poppins Returns prescribes two hours of pure, sentiment-soaked escapism.

