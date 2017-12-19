Huge drive-in cinema is coming back to Preston’s Deepdale Retail Park

A drive-in cinema is returning to Preston despite a £3,000 vandalism attack during a visit to the city in March.

The company is to spend four nights at the Deepdale Retail Park next month showing a programme of nine films.

The Moonlight Drive-In Cinema will be here on January 25, 26, 27 and 28 with up to three movies a night, starting at 6.15pm.

Earlier this year an attack by vandals left the screen damaged on the final night. The company vowed to return despite the trouble and was back in May for another show.

The organisers are expecting the January screenings to sell out and are urging film-goers to book early online.

The four-night stay begins on Thursday (25th) with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone at 6.15pm, followed by Notting Hill at 9.15pm. There will be three films on the Friday including Dirty Dancing and the Rocky Horror Picture Show, three more on the Saturday night and two on the Sunday.