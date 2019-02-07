How To Train Your Dragon, Glass and Vice - here's five of the hottest films in cinema now

Here's our pick of five of the best films in cinemas now.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15)

When Lee is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. Starring Melissa McCarthy and Richard E Grant.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)

As Hiccup fulfils his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. The third time’s a bittersweet, crowd-pleasing charm for the adventures.

Glass (15)

M Night Shyamalan gives us the third film in his story of troubled superheroes and supervillains, which started with Unbreakable and continued with Split. Starring James McAvoy, Samuel L Jackson and Bruce Willis.

Vice (15)

Written and directed by Adam McKay, whose previous film The Big Short brilliantly dramatised the 2008 global financial crisis, Vice nervously prowls the corridors of power in Washington DC to satirise another true story of malicious meddling. Starring Christian Bale.

The Favourite (15)

It’s early 18th century andEngland is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead.