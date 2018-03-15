Austin Powers star Verne Troyer is coming to Preston

Actor Verne Troyer is hoping to make a huge impact when he appears at a Preston nightclub on Saturday.

The 2ft 8ins comedian is doing a St Patrick’s Day meet-and-greet at Switch (formerly Squires) and will be posing for a few selfies with his big army of fans.

Verne, 49, is the latest star performer to be booked by the club which reopened last summer after a major facelift.

The American tweeted: “Starting the week off strong. Excited to be in Preston.”

Verne, who has appeared in more than 30 films, is best known for his role as Dr Evil’s tiny henchman Mini-Me in the Austin Powers series of James Bond spoof comedies.

His visit to Lancashire comes as part of a British tour - he was in Liverpool last weekend and will also be making a personal appearance in Poulton on Saturday before heading for Preston.

Verne (right) has built up a huge following since his first Austin Powers appearance on the big screen back in 1999.

His film credits have also included Men in Black, Mighty Joe, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas andHarry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Last year the actor, who boasts he does his own stunts “because no-one is small enough to do them,” went public with his battle with alcohol addiction.

In 2009 he appeared in Celebrity Big Brother alongside Ulrika Jonsson, rapper Coolio and Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton and has been a regular on Keith Lemon’s Celebrity Juice show.

Switch say: “The big man himself will be dropping in from the States. Party with the legend this Paddy’s Day.”