Eyes down in Preston for special Bongo's Bingo

Following on from the recent incredibly fast sell-out shows in early 2018 with unprecedented demand, there is an extra special Bongo’s Bingo date at Preston’s Guild Hall for the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

In keeping with the Bongo’s Bingo’s tradition of select special events, this promises to be a spectacular show for the city on Saturday, March 17.

The very special guests touching down in Preston are legendary Irish girl group B*Witched.

The youngest girl group ever to reach number one in the UK pop charts, the band’s members of sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch, Sinead O’Caroll and Lindsay Armaou are famed for their classic tracks including C’est La Vie and Rollercoaster.

Get ready for some amazing hands-in-the-air and singalong moments amid the bingo madness!

Bongo’s Bingo continues to expand across the UK and beyond, with new locations planned for around the world.

As Preston folk will know, it’s hard to capture the unique mix of everything that happens at Bongo’s Bingo – it’s partly a show, partly a rave, partly an experiential odyssey and very much an amazing night of bingo as its heart.

It’s true that Bongo’s Bingo has to be seen to be believed (even when featured on the BBC a few months ago!) – the show mixes the traditional elements of bingo with dance-offs, rave intervals, plenty of heckling, audience participation, countless hands-in-the-air anthems and, of course, the chance to win prizes too, from Henry Hoovers, boxes of Coco Pops and life-size cardboard cut outs, to actual cold hard cash.

Tickets go on sale at 6pm Monday, January 15, available at http://www.bongosbingo.co.uk