Ex-partner of tragic Jeremy Kyle guest hounded by online trolls

The former partner of Steve Dymond, who died after filming for the Jeremy Kyle Show, has said she is being hounded by online trolls.

Jane Callaghan, from Gosport, Hampshire, said hundreds of comments have been made on social media calling her a "cheating slapper", "twisted" and a "slut".

An inquest into the death of Mr Dymond, 63, was opened in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

It heard the construction worker was found in his room in Portsmouth on May 9 after splitting from Ms Callaghan.

Detective Sergeant Marcus Mills, of Hampshire Police, told the hearing that the death was a suspected suicide.

The Jeremy Kyle show has since been axed and Mr Dymond's death comes amid growing scrutiny of the duty of care that reality TV shows have to participants.

Ms Callaghan told local paper The News that neither she nor Mr Dymond deserved the abuse being written online.

She said: "The worst part is the comments. They are making out like I am the bad person.

"I have done nothing wrong. He cheated on me and I was completely in the dark about everything else he had done.

"He was a monster but he doesn't deserve this now and neither do I. I cared about him and he loved me."

The inquest hearing was told that Mr Dymond had told his landlady that he had gone on The Jeremy Kyle Show for a lie detector test to show he had not been cheating on Ms Callaghan.

He had said that he was worried about the repercussions of the show and the subsequent rumours.

Results of a post-mortem examination are still awaited and the inquest was adjourned until November 21.

