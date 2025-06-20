Get ready for a pint sized performance packed with personality as The Mini Pony Show makes its debut at this year’s event.

If you’re looking for a unique equestrian attraction packed with personality, tricks, and plenty of sparkle, look no further than The Mini Pony Show. Since debuting in 2022, this enchanting performance has been winning hearts across the UK with its blend of clever pony tricks, vintage flair and lively audience participation.

You can catch them on Saturday 5 July - Longridge Show, Lancashire.

Described as ‘Equestrian Razzle Dazzle but in Miniature’, The Mini Pony Show features a troupe of delightfully tiny yet incredibly talented ponies who take centre stage in a series of expertly choreographed performances.

The Mini Pony Show equestrian razzle dazzle in miniature - the bridge balance act. | Richard Coleman

The show features a dazzling mix of liberty work, dog agility style challenges, a hoop jumping extravaganza and even a musical pony performance. Expect the unexpected. 2023 saw a five hoop jump added to the line-up, while 2024 introduced a crowd favourite penalty shootout. With 2025 in the works, more mischief and magical moments are on the way.

Each day includes three 20 minute shows performed in a charming, custom, followed by meet and greet sessions where fans can get up close with the stars.

Run by a passionate team who specialise in combining animal care with crowd pleasing performances, The Mini Pony Show has been entertaining audiences across the UK with its fun and accessible format.

Meet the stars: Rolo and Sprout

Among the show’s biggest stars are Rolo and Sprout, two Miniature British Spotted Ponies full of cheek and charm. Sprout [real name: Pennies Jazz Pants] is the sassiest of the pair - he’s small, musical, and full of attitude, often seen strutting like a ‘spotty dragon.’

Rolo, the sweet and athletic best friend is a gentle soul known for his hoop-jumping skills and surprising talent for maths.

The Mini Pony Show. | Cameron Edwards

The show is a perfect fit for this year’s event offering something a little different to the usual equestrian line up and promises to be a major highlight for families attending.

Whether you're a seasoned horse lover or simply looking for something magical to enjoy with the kids, The Mini Pony Show is one not to miss.

For more details, visit www.theminiponyshow.co.uk or check them out on Facebook.