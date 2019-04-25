What’s On Listings 25 April-1 May

Have your say

Theatre

Chorley

Our Town: life, death and everything in between. The story of our lives. From £8. 7.30pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Opens Mon, Apr 29 until Sat, May 4

Lancaster

Big Up North: two nights of performance that ‘big up’ the diverse and exciting range of high quality dance. From £9. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Opens Fri, Apr 26 until Sat, Apr 27

Lancastrians: featuring the real words of some of the 500 people interviewed by Chorley-based Junction 8 Theatre. From £12. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Opens Wed, May 1 until Sat, May 4

Preston

Lancastrians: a new play from the people of Lancashire. Book online at www.junction8theatre.co.uk. 7.30pm. Plungington Community Centre, Brook Street, Preston PR1 7NB. Opens Fri, Apr 26 until Sun, Apr 28

Music

Blues, Folk & Irish

Singers Night: hosted by Moyra and Duncan. Free admission. 8.30pm. Gregson Lane Folk Club, Nets Bar, Gregson Lane, Hoghton PR5 0FD. Thu, Apr 25 only

Pop

You Tell Me: strings glide above multi-layered keyboards and percussion and vocal melodies wrap around one another. From £5. 7.30pm. More Music, The Hothouse, 13-17 Devonshire Road, Morecambe. Tel: 01524 831997. Sat, Apr 27 only

Classical

Elswick Singers In Concert: refreshments available. £6, children free. 7.30pm. St Anne’s Church, Copp Lane, Gt.Eccleston. Sat, Apr 27 only

Brass Bands

Guardian Concert Band: their first concert of 2019. £5. 7.30pm. St Leonard’s Church, Church Brow, Walton le Dale PR5 4HJ. Fri, Apr 26 only

Country & Western

Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Friday

Northern Soul Night: every Friday. Mill Tavern, 15 Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton

Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Saturday

The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Sunday

Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Tuesday

Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326

Open Mic Night: hosted by Amy Lovae. Most instruments available for use. From 8.30pm. The Railway, Chorley

Wednesday

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Dance

Monday

Ormskirk Folk Dance Club: newcomers welcome. £2. 8.15-10pm weekly during term time. Emmanuel Church Hall, Derby Street, Ormskirk L39 2DE. Tel: 01695 726696

Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999

Tuesday

Folk Dance Group: a varied programme of old and new English country dances. Beginners welcome. 7.30-9.30pm, Sep to May. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01524 61483

Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708

Wednesday

Wednesday Tea Dance: a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010

Sales/Markets

Thursday

Garstang Country Market: home baking, plants, produce and a variety of hand-made crafts all produced in Lancashire! Tea, coffee and cake. Parking. Free entry. 10am-noon, every Thu. Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang PR3 1FB. Tel: 01995 603644

Friday

Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851

Saturday

Jumble Sale: jumble, bric-a-brac, good as new, books and entertainment. Refreshments available. Donated goods can be left at the hall on the morning. Entrance 20p. 2-3pm. WI Hall, Chapel Street, Great Eccleston PR3 0ZE

NSPCC Coffee Craft-Ernoon: stalls, books and a raffle. £2 entry. Spring flower demonstration and workshop, £12 incl. light refreshments and some materials. 1-4pm. Hutton Village Hll PR4 5SE. Tel: 01772 616542

Lytham Vintage & Antiques Market: Selling Vintage, antiques, retro, pre-loved treasures and collectables. Last Saturday of each month, 10am-4pm. £1. Lytham Assembly Rooms, Dicconson Terrace, Lytham. Tel: 01253 782828

Sunday

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Special Events

Daily

Browsholme Hall Open Days & Tours: informative guided tours of the hall, beautiful gardens and the Tithe Barn tea room. Admission free, tours from £9 at noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Every Wed, May 1 until Oct 9. Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe Road, Cow Ark, Clitheroe. Tel: 01254 827160

Knitted Bible Exhibition: 230 knitted figures and 180 animals with scenery depicting stories from the Bible. Plus exhibition of Bibles, a Vintage Craft Bazaar, Knitting for Charity information, quiz sheets and story time. Wed, Apr 24 until Sun, Apr 28. St. Michael and All Angels Church, Egerton Road, Ashton-on Ribble PR2 1AJ. Tel: 01772 731191

Lambing Live: meet the animals, feed the lambs and enjoy one of the dozens of ice creams produced on the farm. 10.30am until last entry at 4pm, weekends and holidays. Hawkshaw Farm, Longsight Road, Clayton-le-Dale BB2 7JA. Tel: 01254 812407

Saturday

Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

Sunday

That Spring Thing: a free neighbourhood party of music, food, planting, crafts and storytelling. Noon-4pm. More Music, The Hothouse, 13-17 Devonshire Road, Morecambe. Tel: 01524 831997.

Tuesday

Beauty Party: latest trends, top tips and beauty secrets. Relax and unwind!. £10 booking fee. 7.15pm. The Space Centre, Pedders Lane, Ashton PR2 2TH. Tel: 01772 769391

Wednesday

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

Quilt Exhibition: Garstang Patchwork Quilters. With trade stands, sales tables and refreshments. Raffle supporting Cardiac Risk in the Young. 10am-4pm, Fri, Apr 26 until Sun, Apr 28. £3, bored husbands and under 16s free. Bilsborrow Village Hall, Garstang Road, Bilsborrow PR3 0RE

April Art Exhibition: by local artist Anita Tomlinson. She has exhibited in many galleries both locally and in Canada and has won three awards in London. Until Thu, May 2. Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Those Magnificent Men: William Chambers’ photographic work, a remarkable testament to the precarious nature of early flight. Until Sat, May 4. South Ribble Museum & Exhibition Centre, The Old Grammar School, Church Road, Leyland PR25 3FJ. Tel: 01772 422041

Dr Jekyll’s Laboratory: Science and Medicine in the Nineteenth Century. Step inside a Victorian study in this interactive and fun exhibition. Free. 10am-4pm, until Sat, May 25. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

A Fresh View of Home: David French, originally from Morecambe, displaying paintings from his travels and recent works of Morecambe Bay. Until Sat, Jun 1. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500

Entertainment: a supplementary exhibition to permanent exhibition, ‘Chorley’s History & Heritage’. Free admission. Noon-3.30pm, closed Tue & Thu, until end of June 2019. Chorley Heritage Centre Group, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Upper Gallery, Astley Hall, Chorley PR7 1XA

Ribble 100,1919 - 2019: artefacts, photographs and voice recordings telling Ribble Motor Services Limited’s fascinating story. Free. Until Sun, Jul 7. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709

HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Friday

Regular LINK Singles Night: coming along on your own? We have Link Up table so you can get to meet some new people. See www.northernlink.co.uk. £7.50 OTD. Last Fri of every month, 8.30pm-12.30am. Wellington Park, Burlington Gardens, Leyland

Saturday

Biker Breakfast and Brew: bikers welcome. Free admission. 9am-noon. Knowle Green Church, Knowle Green, nr Longridge. Tel: 01254 878394

Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston

Sunday

Knowle Gree Annual Luncheon: with speaker William Neary £15 inc.buffet luncheon. 12.30pm. Village Hall, Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 4.30pm. Parklands High School, Southport Road, Chorley PR7 1LL. Tel: 07933 323775

Spiritual Services: healing 5-6pm, devine service with medium ship 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Monday

Whist & Dominos: £3 incl. tea and biscuits. 7.30pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Tuesday

Spiritual Services: demonstration of mediumship 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Wednesday

Military Whist & Dominos: £3 incl. tea and biscuits. 7.30pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 7.30-8.30pm. Ormskirk School, Wigan Road. L39 2AT. Tel: 07933 323775

Hobbies

Daily

Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600

Thursday

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Thu, 9.30-11.30am. Scout Hut, Eden Street, Leyland. Tel: 07946 748898

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Friday

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Hambleton Walk: riverside paths, local lanes and ginnels with views of boats, creek and gardens. 2pm. Meet at the Shovels Inn car park, Green Meadow Lane FY6 9AL. Tel: 01253 700066

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. 2pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Saturday

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Apr 27 - Caldbeck; May 11 - Glenridding. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £10. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718

Family History Workshop: with members of Preston Family History Society. 10.30am-12.30pm. South Ribble Museum & Exhibition Centre, The Old Grammar School, Church Road, Leyland PR25 3FJ. Tel: 01772 422041

Tuesday

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. Tuesdays, 7pm, except first of the month. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Fleetwood Walk: strolling round the park and the promenade returning for a cuppa. 10.30am. Meet at the Memorial Park, Warrenhurst Road, Fleetwood FY7 7AN. Tel: 01253 700066

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Clubs/classes

Thursday

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm (exc first Thu of month). St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Chorley Paintbox: friendly and supportive group. New members welcome, from beginners to experienced artists. 9-11.30am. Cunliffe Hall, George Street, Chorley. Tel: 07963 774680

Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549

Sweaty Mama: 10am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Ballet: 11.15am-noon. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Thursday Fitness Club: Get yourself fit using aerobic based exercise. For men and women of all ages. Car parking available. Every Thu. 10.30am. £3. Landmark, St Mary’s Street South, off Ribbleton Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 750152

Whittle Seniors Art Group: for people aged 50+. Friendly group with mixed level of artists. Every Thu 10am-noon. £3, tutor lead monthly workshops/demos, extra £2. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Farington Art Group: demonstrations, paintalongs, exhibitions and ‘working on your own art nights’ for any medium or level. See www.faringtonartgroup.co.uk. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Off Croston Road, Farington. Tel: 01772 339799

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579

Friday

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Gamblers Anonymous: meets every Friday, 7.45-9.45pm. St Wilfrid’s Church in Chapel Street, Preston

Whittle Seniors Computer Group: for people aged 50+. Tutor lead friendly group for people wanting to better understand how to use the software on their computers. Either bring your own laptop or use one in the computer room. Every Fri 11am-1pm. £3 incl refreshments. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309

Wheels for All Cycling: led ride from Avenham Park. 10.30am. From Frenchwood rec ground, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Classes: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. 2-3.30pm. Over 60’s Club (you don’t need to be over 60), Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 07518 469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Boogie Babies: baby and toddler music group. Music, sensory play, light up disco, puppets, toys and much more. 9.45-10.30am and 10.45-11.30am every Fri. £3.50 per session (no additional charge for siblings), no need to book. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington PR6 9LG

Garstang Natives Volleyball Club: with qualified coaches. No need to book. Free ‘come and try sessions’. Every Fri, under 18s/beginners 6.45-7.45pm, improvers/experienced 7.15-8.45pm. Garstang Community Academy Sports Hall. Tel: 07887 501153

Saturday

Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Sunday

Cafe Church: an hour of puppets, Bible story, crafts, games, songs, refreshments and more. Suitable for all ages, all welcome. No charge but collection taken. Free parking. 9.30am, 2nd Sun in the month. Chorley United Reformed Church, Hollinshead Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 273222

Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Monday

Western Front Association: Terry Dean on ‘The Lancashire Contemptibles’, the 1914 experiences of Lancashire’s infantry and cavalry regiments. Non WFA members welcome. 7.30pm. RAFA Club, Westby House, Golden Hill, Leyland

scRibble Creative Writing Group: friendly, welcoming Preston-based amateur writers’ group that’s always open to new faces. 7.30pm, last Mon of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549

Rock n Learn: 10.30-11.15am and 11.30am-12.15pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Nimble Fingers Craft Club: enjoy, share and enrich your crafting skills. Every Mon, 7-9pm. Prospect House, 45 Sandy Lane, Leyland PR25 2EE. Tel: 07512 183929

Chorley Photographic Society: competitions, lectures and tuition from a world class society. Beginners and experts welcome. See www.chorleyps.org. Every Mon, 7pm. St Marys Club, West Street, Chorley PR7 2BY

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. All welcome. Every Mon 7-8.30pm. Xavarian Mission Spirituality Centre, 169 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Mon 2-3.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Songbirds: friendly ladies group. No performances, just enjoying singing a wide repertoire. 1.30pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602904

Albany Table Tennis: for anyone wanting to play table tennis in Chorley. £2.50. Every Mon, 5.45-6.45pm. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley.Tel: 07814 565721

Priory Over 50’s Club: with bingo and tea and biscuits. All welcome. Bus 113 stops outside. Every Mon, 1-3pm. Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433465

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm & 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens

Tuesday

Crohn’s and Colitis Support Group: friendly, relaxing support group. 7.30-8.30pm, last Tue of month. Community Centre, Unity Place, Buckshaw Village, Chorley

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Lipreading Class: for anyone with a hearing impairment. Qualified, experienced teacher. Contact joyce1@dalgleishwigan.co.uk. Up to 10 weeks, £5 for the duration. 10am-noon. Standish Library, Cross Street, Standish

Mini Kitchen: 1.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Little Kickers: 9.45-10.30am, 10.45-11.30am and 11.45am-12.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Guardian Concert/Wind Band: looking for a new conductor. See www.guardianconcertband.co.uk. Rehearsals Tuesdays, 7.30pm. Park St. Wesleyan Methodist Church, Lytham

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing and music workshop funded by Community Foundation Lancashire. Give it a try – no music reading needed. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm. Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Chorley Computer Club: each Tuesday. 7.30pm. St George’s Institute, Trinity Road, Chorley

The Singing Group: with laughs and fun. Always welcoming new members. 7-8pm, every Tues. Village Memorial Hall, Glasson Dock. Tel: 01524 751854

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Tuesday Yoga: £4 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: happylittlebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338

Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287

Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Queens Drive Primary School, Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 785455

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wednesday

Chorley Artists: Meets on Wednesdays, except 2nd in month. New members very welcome, just come along and bring your paints. 7.30-10pm. St. Chad’s Parish Centre, Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley

Beginners Learn To Ride and Health Ride: 12.30-1.30pm. Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748207549

Leyland Lacemakers: friendly group, beginners welcome. Email leylandlace@gmail.com. Weds 1-4.00pm. Leyland Baptist Church, 247 Leyland Lane, Leyland, PR25 1XL

Rock n Learn: 9.45am, 10.35am and 11.30am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £8. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Preston Chess Club: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408