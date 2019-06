Animated heros Wallace and Gromit visited Preston to celebrate 30 years since their first film together.



The duo, created by Preston-born Nick Park, dropped by St George’s Shopping Centre over the weekend, where they met excited youngsters.

Their first animated film, A Grand Day Out, was first aired on November 4, 1989.

The iconic movie was nominated for an Oscar in the Short Film category.

