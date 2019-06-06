The stranger things of theatre ghost hunters invited to go behind the scenes of The Opera House at Winter Gardens

Ever imagined the ghostly goings on behind the curtain at the Opera House, Winter Gardens after dark?

Well curious minds and wannabe ghost hunters will been given a unique chance to explore for a new series of Supernatural Events at the venue in July, August and October.

Stephen Mercer, founder of Supernatural Events will return to the venue to host ghost hunts and investigations in the Opera House, Empress Ballroom and The Pavilion Theatre.

He said: “It has been almost eight years since I held paranormal events within the Winter Gardens and I cannot wait to take people back into this amazing complex.

"The three investigations planned for this year will no doubt be as popular as the original events.

"There have been many stories of ghosts and phantoms over the years and those who came on previous tours in these venues have seen and heard many strange things… Are these locations haunted?

"I can only say that if you are fortunate enough to be able to book a place on the investigations, you may get to find out for yourself.”

The first event will take place in The Opera House on Friday July 12.

Explorers will investigate the auditorium, the circle, above and below the stage and even the original projector room where the old projectionist is said to haunt.

The present theatre is the third to have been built within the Winter Gardens; it opened on 14 July 1939 boasting the largest stage in the country.

On Friday August 30 there are two locations within the Winter Gardens to investigate; the Empress Ballroom and The Pavilion Theatre.

A final eerie event will take place on Friday October 25 and will be held in The Spanish Suite.

The Baronial Hall designed in the guise of a medieval castle; The Renaissance Room, an exquisite, period-style hall created with grandeur and glamour in mind in 1931; and The Spanish Hall, a lavishly themed spectacular hall representing an Andalucian village.

Many who have wandered through the suite have tales to tell of their own sightings, strange noises and shadowy figures as well as those who have been chased out of the rooms by something they couldn't see although they could hear the sound of footsteps behind them.

Anthony Williams, Winter Gardens Blackpool Sales & Marketing Manager, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Supernatural Events back to the Winter Gardens Blackpool as we continue to expand and diversify the type of events taking place in the iconic venue.

"Stephen and Supernatural Events bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and insight, which is sure to make the events a truly unforgettable experience for those lucky enough to get tickets to explore the venue after dark.”

Each investigation will begin at 9pm and finish at 2am and are suitable for 18 year olds and above.

Tickets are just £25 and must be booked in advance at www.SupernaturalEvents.co.uk.

