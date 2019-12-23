The Harris Open 2019: Celebrating the talent of artistic Preston
The best of Preston’s artistic talent has gone on display in blaze of colour at this year’s Harris Open.
The annual exhibition at the city’s art gallery has been open to enter for anyone who lives within a five mile radius of the Harris.
Traditionally, organisers have encouraged submissions of wall based, two-dimensional art work, but this year, digital, sound, performance, installation arts have also been accepted.
Renee Ainsowrth takes a closer look
Harris Open at Harris Museum
