Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Painting for Pleasure Classes, Preston and Garstang, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

If you fancy having a go at painting - or feel you would benefit from a refresher course – then look no further than these informative classes. They take place at the Arts Centre in Garstang on Mondays and at St George’s Hall, Preston, on Tuesdays and Fridays. See www.painting-classes-uk.net for more.

Puss in Boots, The Dukes, Lancaster, Tuesday, May 7

Puss in Boots, Northern Ballet’s latest children’s production, is set to take The Dukes in its stride next week as part of a national tour. Inspired by the much-loved fairytale, Puss in Boots is a remarkable cat who, despite being clever and charming, always seems to bring his master bad luck. This child friendly 40 minute ballet follows their adventures as they meet a flurry of characters including royalty. Created especially for children, the production is perfect for families to experience live dance, music and theatre together. For more details and to book visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Kendal Jazz Club, Kendal Rugby Club, Shap Road, Wednesday, May 8

Kendal Jazz Club’s next gig features the much-in -demand pianist Tom Kincaid with his trio. Tom has been a regular visitor to Kendal for 10 years or more and on this occasion his trio will comprise Frank Grime, bass player supreme, and talented drummer Gaz Hughes. A sparkling and swinging evening is guaranteed. Members entry is £10, guests £12.50, all are welcome. See the website www.kendaljazzclub.co.uk for further information.

1980s Vidéothèque, The Continental, Preston, Friday, May 10

Vidéothèque is a party like no other. Every single one of your 80s icons will be presented on on a huge 16 ft screen, playing the official music videos for each and every song. Mixed by professional disc/visual jockets live on stage, along with live lighting jockeys, the soundtrack to your youth will be re-created - visually! See www.newcontinental.net for more.

Jess Robinson - No Filter, Chorley Little Theatre, Friday, May 10

Multi-award winning Jess Robinson returns with more spot-on celebrity impressions, musical comedy and stunning vocal gymnastics. Jess will be serving up a feast of styles, showcasing the voices of all your favourite celebs and taking you on a journey through hilarious improvised musical impressions. Book via www.chorleylittletheatre.com.