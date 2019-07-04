Take a look at Kevin Clifton rocking out in Rock of Ages at Blackpool Opera House

Champion of the dance floor Kevin said he was very excited to be back in his ‘home from home’ under a new guise, the production marks his debut in musical theatre.

1. Rock of Ages The new production is running at Blackpool Opera House until July 6 freelance Buy a Photo

2. Ready to rock? The cast of Rock of Ages have brought the sun-set strip to the sea-side'Showing at The Opera House, Blackpool until July 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Stacee Jaxx Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton called on friend Russell Brand to help him get into character for his role as Stacee Jaxx freelance Buy a Photo

4. Dennis and Lonny Kevin Kennedy plays character Dennis and Adam Strong plays character Lonny. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more