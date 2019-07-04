Take a look at Kevin Clifton rocking out in Rock of Ages at Blackpool Opera House
Star of Strictly Come Dancing Kevin Clifton has swapped the Ballroom for the Bourbon Club and alongside a stellar cast is rocking out the Blackpool Opera House this week as Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages.
Champion of the dance floor Kevin said he was very excited to be back in his ‘home from home’ under a new guise, the production marks his debut in musical theatre.
1. Rock of Ages
The new production is running at Blackpool Opera House until July 6