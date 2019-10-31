Strictly Come Dancing: when does the BBC dance contest come to Blackpool?

The show's annual visit to Blackpool Tower Ballroom has become tradition, but when does it relocate to the North West?

Strictly Come Dancing is well underway with five couples already eliminated and a sixth - Paralympic table tennis player Will Bayley and his partner Janette Manrara - forced to withdraw.

Strictly Come Dancing is returning to Blackpool in November (BBC)

The BBC dancing contest's live showpiece event in Blackpool takes place in just weeks.

Here's everything you need to know about Blackpool's big Strictly event.

When does Strictly Come Dancing come to Blackpool?

The show will be filmed in front of a live audience at Blackpool Tower on November 16 and 17.

What time is it on TV?

You can marvel at Blackpool Tower in all its glory on BBC One.

No official start time has been announced, but the show typically starts at 7pm and finishes at 8.30pm on the Saturday.

The results show, meanwhile, typically starts at 7.15pm and finishes at 8pm on the Sunday.

Which couples will be taking part?

The couples still in contention for the Strictly Come Dancing crown are:

- Footballer Alex Scott and Neil Jones

- Comedian Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer

- Actress Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke

- Model Emma Weymouth and Aljaž Skorjanec

- CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden

- Actor Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse

- RuPaul judge Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice

- BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell and Katya Jones

- Youtuber Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard

There are two live shows between now and the Blackpool showdown meaning two of the aforementioned couples won't strut their stuff at Blackpool Tower.

Are tickets still available?

Due to high demand the BBC performs a random draw every year to decide on the allocation of tickets.

Unfortunately the ballot has already been drawn for this year's event, so there are no more tickets available.