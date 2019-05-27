Spice Girls live in Manchester 2019: Possible setlist, venue directions and how to get tickets

Everything you need to know about the Spice Girls tour.

The Spice Girls will spice up our lives in Manchester on 29 May, 31 May and 1 June as part of their 2019 Spice world tour.

After kicking off their tour in Dublin at Croke Park on Friday 24 May, fans have now got an insight into what to expect.

What could be on the set list?

The Spice Girls know how to put on a show and performed a huge 20 song setlist split into two acts at their Dublin gig.

Act One

Spice Up Your Life

If U Can’t Dance

Who Do You Think You Are

Do It

Something Kinda Funny

Military Cadence / Sound Off (interlude)

Holler (with elements from Run the World (Girls) by Beyonce)

Queer Tango

Viva Forever

Let Love Lead the Way

Goodbye

Act Two

Never Give Up on the Good Times

We Are Family (Sister Sledge cover)

Love Thing

The Lady is a Vamp

Too Much

Say You’ll Be There

2 Become 1

Intermission

(Interlude)

Stop

Mama

Wannabe

Spice Up Your Life

Will there be an encore?

Spice Girls fans that attending the opening night at Croke Park reported that there was no encore after the Spice Up Your Life outro.

Will the band perform any solo songs?

When the English girl group last reunited in 2007 for a huge tour, each of the members flaunted a solo section.

However, if the Croke Park debut is anything to go by, there will be no solo songs nor material performed from any of the individual albums released by the members.

Where and when are the Spice Girls performing?

The Spice Girls are headed to Manchester for three performances at the Etihad stadium - 29 and 31 May, as well as 1 June.

The doors for the event will open at 5:30pm, with the Spice Girls set to hit the stage at 8:30pm.

Prior to that, fans can enjoy the supporting act, Jess Glynne, who will begin performing at 7pm.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TFGM) says the event will wrap up at 10:30pm.

Available tickets?

According to Ticketmaster, there are still tickets available for the Manchester show.

The available tickets range from standard seating at £93.50 to VIP packages at £196.

How to get there?

There are a variety of ways to reach the Etihad stadium, no matter how you prefer to travel.

Walking

There are signposted routes to the stadium available from Piccadilly station - you’ll want to follow the ‘City Link’ signs. It will take your roughly 25 minutes to walk to the stadium from Manchester city centre.

Buses

There are a variety of travel options for those taking the bus.

The following services will take you from the city centre to the stadium - 216, 217, 230 and 231. There are also frequent shuttle buses from Piccadilly Gardens.

Metrolink

There’s a dedicated tram stop adjacent to the stadium under the stop name Etihad Campus, located in City Square.

Driving

If you’re driving, you should be aware that this will be a packed show with lots of other travellers headed to the stadium.

Pay on the day parking is available at the stadium. You’ll want to head to the Blue Car Park G & H bays, which can be accessed from Alan Turing Way (Gate 2).

Car parking will cost £10.