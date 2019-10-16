Scarecrow Festival taking over Rufford Old Hall’s gardens this half term

This October half term, the much-loved gardens and woodlands at Rufford Old Hall will be taken over by a host of colourful characters as its annual Scarecrow Festival returns to get everyone in the spirit for Halloween.

Owned by the National Trust, the 500-year-old house near Ormskirk is famous for its classic Tudor architecture and treasured collections, but it is outside where families are being invited to explore and discover expertly-crafted scarecrows.

The Scarecrow Festival is a free event

The theme chosen for this year's festival is ‘literary characters’, so visitors should expect to see plenty of familiar faces as they leap off the pages of everyone’s favourite books and appear before their eyes.

“Rufford’s Scarecrow Festival is becoming more popular every year, and this year is set to be the best one yet. We’ve had a sneak peek at some of the entrants and it’s safe to say we’re in for a treat… or more likely a scare!” says Catherine Hazley, Visitor Experience Officer.

“There will be lots of other half term activities for families to take part in too, including outdoor and indoor activity trails, magic shows, sports and free-to-hire balance bikes.”

The property and the festival will be open to explore between 19 October-3 November, from 11am-5pm, except 31 October and 1 November when Rufford Old Hall will be closed.

The Scarecrow Festival is a free event, though normal admission prices do apply. Entry to the property is free for National Trust members and under 5s.

Throughout the October half term, the Victorian Tea Room will be serving a range of warming treats including sandwiches, cakes, snacks and drinks, and there are several picnic areas for visitors to enjoy.

The shop also sells a range of homeware, books, gifts and souvenirs to take home, ranging from Halloween treats to Christmas decorations. Free on-site visitor parking is available too.

For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ruffordoldhall or call 01704 821254.