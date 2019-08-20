Cheers to this delicious South Ribble event which is set to make a triumphant return to the area this Bank Holiday weekend.

Penwortham Beer Festival will offer three days of music, merriment and more than 30 brews, including ciders. This beer lover's delight running from Friday to Sunday at Penwortham Cricket Club, Greenbank Road, has become one of the town's biggest events on the food and drink calendar.

Penwortham Beer Festival is back for three days of music and merriment.

This year it is being held to raise money for new practice net facilities. They will be used almost daily, including by the large junior section, starting with All Stars Cricket for five and six-year-olds.

The fun kicks off on Friday from 5pm to midnight with Preston cover band, The Old School Idles, playing the likes of The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Pink Floyd, Spirit, Eric Clapton, Moody Blues, and ELO.

Saturday's stellar programme of activities runs from noon until midnight, with live music by Joyryde.

Joyryde returns on Sunday, sharing the stage with singer Yazzmin Devoy, with the day's activities starting at noon and finishing at 10pm.

New additions to the event include a gin bar with a huge selection of gins and a professional BBQ to go with the wood-fired pizza ovens.

There will also be a Premier League cricket match on the Saturday (Penwortham vs Great Eccleston).

Entry £5, includes glass, token and programme. The main sponsor is HDL (Kitchen Supplies).