Michael Bolton announces 2020 UK tour with a Blackpool date, here's how to get tickets.

Multiple award-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton will tour across the country throughout September and October in 2020.

The American singer who has sold more than 65 million records kicks off the autumn tour in Bournemouth before his final date at Blackpool Opera House on Thursday October 22.

In the UK Bolton has racked up 14 top 40 albums which have spent 179 weeks in the charts and he has also won six American Music Awards and two Grammies.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale at 10am on Friday December 6.

His most recent album Symphony Of Hits, celebrates 50 years in the entertainment industry.

A spokesperson for the Love Songs Greatest Hits tour, which will also feature special guests, said: "With tracks like 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You', 'When I'm Back on My Feet Again', 'How Can We Be Lovers' and 'Soul Provider', it should be a memorable night of entertainment for fans."

Next year's 13 date tour follows a busy 2019 for the global superstar who has continued to tour worldwide every year, all while writing, recording and taping for a wide array of projects spanning music, film, television and branded entertainment.

Known for his soulful voice and timeless charm, Bolton has also showcased his incredible humour in the viral Saturday Night Live video “Jack Sparrow” and the Netflix comedy “Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special", as well as in cameos on Two and a half Men, Fresh off the Boat, Glee and hit series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

In his autobiography, “The Soul of it All” (Hachette/Center Street), Bolton states he is just teeing off on the back nine of his career.

Bolton has written with some of the greatest and most diverse talent of our time, including Bob Dylan, Paul Stanley, Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, and David Foster.

Michael Bolton’s new dates follow three sold out tours across the UK.

Tickets for Michael Bolton’s Love Songs tour 2020 go on sale 10am Friday December 6 via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tour dates:

Thu 24 September Bournemouth Intl Centre

Sat 26 September Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Mon 28 September Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Thu 01 October Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sat 03 October Hull Bonus Arena

Tue 06 October Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 09 October London Royal Albert Hall

Sun 11 October Brighton Centre

Tue 13 October Harrogate Convention Centre

Thu 15 October Glasgow The SEC Armadillo

Sat 17 October Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Tue 20 October Newcastle O2 City Hall

Thu 22 October Blackpool Opera House