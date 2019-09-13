Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague revealed as celebrity to switch on Leyland Christmas lights

Have your say

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has been revealed as the celebrity who will switch on Leyland's Christmas lights this year.



Molly-Mae, ​20, was a runner-up in this summer's ITV smash hit reality series.

Molly-Mae Hague will ring in the Christmas cheer by switching on Leyland's Christmas lights at 5.30pm on Saturday, November 23

The 'social media influencer', from Hertfordshire, was the first female contestant to enter the Love Island villa.

She was one-half of the show's runner-up couple, alongside boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae's online popularity has soared since her appearance on the ITV show, and she now has more than 3.3 million Instagram followers.

She is also a former beauty pageant contestant, and has been crowned World Teen Supermodel in the UK division of the competition in 2016.

A spokesman from the Leyland Town Team said: "We are delighted to welcome Molly-Mae to our town for the big Christmas light switch on this year.

"It's fantastic to be able to get her on board for this year's event and we look forward to showing her our wonderful hometown."

The stage will be located outside The Leyland Lion pub (Wetherspoons), where Molly-Mae will greet fans before lighting up the town.

There will entertainment throughout the day, with music from local artists and stalls offering foods from around the world.

Father Christmas will also be visiting the town to say hello to Leyland's boys and girls in his cosy grotto.