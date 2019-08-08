Is Blackpool Air Show still going ahead? Everything you need to know full-line-up, timetable, schedule and weather

Aviation fans are in for another thrilling display as the Fylde coast skies welcome some of the world’s best of modern and classic aircraft for the annual Blackpool Airshow this weekend.

The free showcase event returns this Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11.

Airshow organisers say they have been carefully monitoring weather forecasts and have been in discussion with the various flight display teams, which this year includes the debut of the Breitling Jet Team.

A further announcement will be made tomorrow morning.

The spectacular aerial programme kicks off from 1.30pm on Saturday with the finest military and civilian aircraft set to perform over the iconic seafront.

Blackpool Air Show under review: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/whats-on/entertainment/blackpool-air-show-under-review-as-thunderstorms-predicted-to-hit-the-coast-this-weekend-1-9923291

Blackpool Air Show will take place this weekend Saturday August 10 and Sunday August 11

The Breitling team, comprising six Albatros jets in distinctive dark blue and yellow colours, have performed in front of huge audiences across the globe and will deliver a ‘jaw-dropping display’ of formation flying on both days with a scheduled time of 6.11pm.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The Blackpool Air Show is always one of the highlights of the summer.

“This year’s line-up of planes and stunt teams looks brilliant and with the Breitling Jet Team making their Blackpool debut, it promises to deliver a fantastic two days of free entertainment for all the family.

“We would encourage people to stay over for the whole weekend and take the opportunity to enjoy everything that Blackpool has to offer.”

A packed promenade for last year's Blackpool Air Show

For your full Air Show guide read here: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/whats-on/entertainment/blackpool-air-show-2019-full-line-up-timetable-schedule-weather-and-everything-we-know-so-far-1-9671307

Other flight specialists in the line-up include AeroSuperBatics, flying for more than 30 years- the civilian air display act will perform sequences of acrobatic stunts, all whilst strapped to the top wings of the beautiful 1940s Boeing Stearman biplanes.

The extremely-skilled Blades Aerobatic Team, who can manoeuvre aerobatics at less than four metres apart and at speeds of up to 200mph and The Calidus Autogyro also join the show for a close and personal display, cleared to fly just 50 metres from the crowd.

In addition there will be the traditional military arm of the programme, which this year features the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, a Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster Bomber, and the RAF Chinook Display Team showcasing the helicopter’s versatility with a stunning range of manoeuvres.

The Blades Aerobatic Team at Blackpool Air Show 2018

This year, the Typhoon will be flown by Flt Lt Jim Peterson who has designed a display to demonstrate the aircraft’s immense power and acceleration.

Spectators will see just why the team’s catchphrase is #BringTheNoise

This year, there will be a special appearance in the village of the Apollo 11 lunar excursion module, Eagle.

Produced for the 50th anniversary moon landing celebrations by Nigel Sumner, who runs an events and technical production company, the module took two years to develop.

It stands 13-feet high and spans 18 feet, and comes with a commentary and informative display together with a lookalike astronaut for public meet-and-greet photos.

There will also be a rocket building workshop for children as well as Typhoon and Red Arrows flight simulators in the village.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive in resort early to avoid any traffic congestion. The best viewing areas will be between North and Central Piers.

A further statement is expected this morning August 9 to advise how much activity will take place on each of the two days.

The Blackpool Airshow is sponsored by Northern Rail.

Visitors are being asked to check online for the latest updates. Visit www.visitblackpool.com

Which aircraft will be at this year’s show and what are their times?

Saturday, August 10

1.30pm - Typhoon

1.43pm - Muscle Pitts S2S Special

1.56pm - AeroSuperBatics WingWalkers

2.17pm - BBMF

2.38pm - RAF Chinook

2.55pm - Avro Anson

3.06pm - Bulldog

3.17pm - Calidus Autogyro

3.28pm - The Blades

3.40pm - Harvard

4pm - Extra & Yak 50

4.11pm - Breitling Jets

Sunday, August 11

1.30pm - Typhoon

1.43pm - AeroSuperBatics WingWalkers

2.02pm - BBMF

2.25pm - RAF Chinook

2.42pm - Avro Anson

2.53pm - Bulldog

3.04pm - Calidus Autogyro

3.15pm - The Blades

3.36pm - Harvard

3.47pm - Extra & Yak 50

3.58pm - Muscle Pitts S2S Special

4.11pm - Breitling Jets