Here is a list of this Halloween's spookiest scare attractions in Lancashire

Are you ready for a scare? Check out these attractions.
1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Blackpool Pleasure Beach opens its Journey to Hell on October 25, which will take thrill seekers on a 3.5 hour spine curling venture across themed areas of the park using actors, taking on deadly characters.
The Blackpool Tower Dungeon hosts Halloween fun for all the family until November 3.'Activities include a 90-minute live action experience blending fun and laughter with some scares and new this year is the Curse of Pendle Witches.
Farmageddon, at Farmer Teds Farm Park, Flatmans Lane, Ormskirk, has five interactive areas.'Runs until November 2, with a Day of the Dead grand final party. Tickets for the 7pm and 7.30pm event available. Visit www.farmaggedon.co.uk.