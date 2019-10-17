Halloween events 2019: 9 spooky events taking place in Lancashire this October

Have your say

A whole host of spooky events are taking place across Lancashire this month.

Fangtastic Halloween Fun, Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Pleasure Beach has undergone a spooky makeover ahead of October 31 and throughout the second half of October the theme park is inviting all who are brave enough to partake in some "fangtastic fun".

For £23 attendees can get up close and personal with Lougarock the resident werewolf, visit Creepy Hollow in Planet Rock and have a go at pumpkin carving.

Farmageddon, Ormskirk

Farmer Ted's Adventure Park are once again hosting their infamously scary Farmageddon event this Halloween.

Visitors are warned that they can run and hide, but they can't escape Farmageddon's four unique scream attractions.

Scarecrow Festival

This October half term, the much-loved gardens and woodlands at Rufford Old Hall will be taken over by a host of colourful characters as its annual Scarecrow Festival returns to get everyone in the spirit for Halloween.

The theme chosen for this year's festival is ‘literary characters’, so visitors should expect to see plenty of familiar faces as they leap off the pages of everyone’s favourite books and appear before their eyes.

Guy's Not So Scary Halloween Party, Bilsborrow

Guy's Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow is hosting an altogether more family-friendly affair at their charming country venue.

All are invited to visit the Magical Marquee on October 27 which will feature pumpkin carving, face painting, bird of prey handling and more.

Scare Kingdom Scream Park, Clayton le Dale

The UK's top rated Halloween attraction is once again returning to Lancashire with the promise of heart-pumping thrills and frights aplenty.

A haunted Victorian mansion, bloody barber shop and an immersive ghost story make the Scare Kingdom a must-visit for horror fanatics.

Southport Halloween Festival

Southport's Town Hall Gardens are to be transformed into an American-style Halloween neighbourhood, featuring white picket fences and pumpkin covered lawns.

Event organisers will also host a kids Halloween party at Southport YMCA on the final day of the month which will feature party games, Songs and dancing, and a disco.

Ascarium, Blackpool

See what lies beneath the surface at Blackpool Aquarium which has undergone a freaky transformation in celebration of the Halloween season.

The temporary exhibit will introduce a sea witch in need of assistance from young visitors.

October Half Term Fun at Spinning Gate, Leigh

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre are holding a whole host of events between now and Halloween from rock and treat bag decorating to pumpkin carving.

Halloween Xplorer Challenge, Brockholes

British Orienteering are inviting families to team up and explore the Halloween-themed Brockholes nature reserve in search of sweet treats.

Map packs cost just £3 per family.

