Gamers invited to join new Chorley Tabletop Games Meetup group

A new tabletop gaming group has launched in Chorley.

Members meet twice a month on Monday evenings at the Hartwood Hall Hotel, from 5.30pm.

Veering away from the more well known traditional games, the group opts for tabletop strategy games.

Beginners games and shorter ‘warm-up’ games include OK Play, Bananagrams, Fluxx, For Sale, Codenames and Exploding Kittens.

Longer more involved games of strategy include Pandemic, Splendor, Ticket to Ride, Bears v Babies, Ultimate Werewolf, Munchkins, Kings of New York, Evolution, Shadow Hunter, Zombicide and Catan.

The group doesn’t meet on any set Mondays, as it depends when the main players are free, but all dates are advertised on its online Meetup group site, which is for members only, but anyone can join and it is free.

Members RSVP ‘yes’ if they are coming and they relay if they are a total beginner, or they can make a comment on what game they are bringing if they want to show others how to play.

Founder Anne Jackson said: “There are lots of people of all ages wanting to go out and play all sorts of Tabletop games, and they often find groups online eg on Meetup.com, which is free to join. There is no charge to join our Meetup group or to come along and watch or play. Beginners are welcome.”

To join, visit Meetup.com/Chorley-Tabletop-Games-Meetup.

The next meet is on Monday June 24 at 5.30pm.