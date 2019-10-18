Full guide to half term fun in Blackpool - Here's what's on where this next week

The final few months of 2019 are upon us, with the half term and seasonal festivities just around the corner and Blackpool is still very much open for business with a spectacular programme of family entertainment to see out the year

The resort is preparing to roll out an unprecedented line-up of indoor and outdoor shows, events and attractions to celebrate the last school holidays of the 2019 tourism season.

Festivals to musicals to interactive entertainment there is no shortage of half term fun for all ages.

Here's your guide to the very best of half term highlights:

Lightpool Festival

A replica of planet Earth, a carnival of lights and lit up dogs are just some of the attractions sure to catch the eye of visitors to the Lightpool Festival which returns next week from Friday October 11.

The award-winning event is a heady mix of art installations, carnival parades and sensational light and fire-related live performances.

It opens on the Friday, with the return of the 3D projection shows on the front of The Blackpool Tower building.

That’s followed by an outstanding two-week programme of free entertainment including a replica planet Earth in The Tower Ballroom, the world premiere of a large-scale Sun in the Winter Gardens and an outdoor display of giant illuminated seesaws.

The programme also includes the return of the Carnival of the Lights; an illuminated children’s football tournament; a town centre art trail and explosive fire and light based shows on the Promenade.

Carnival of Lights at Lightpool

This year’s festival is being staged in a collaboration between VisitBlackpool, LeftCoast, Blackpool Town Centre BID, Northern Rail, Access Fylde Coast, Primary Futures and The Blackpool Tower.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The Lightpool Festival is a fantastic addition to the Blackpool Illuminations season and it gets bigger and better with every passing year.

“This year, we are delighted to bring some incredible live performances and light installations to the resort, some of which have never been seen before.”

For more information and full details go to www.visitblackpool.com/lightpoolfestival to check out the full programme and timings.

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach from October 27

Blackpool Illuminations

Autumn wouldn’t be the same without the world-famous Illuminations and the free display is on full view nightly until November 3.

The Illuminations run along the entire length of the promenade and include some great new features for 2019 including the Northern Lights, 4Wall’s Vegas-style Theatre Of Light, and a special road section that pays tribute to Britain’s most lovable TV bear. Look out for giant illuminated models of Sooty, Sweep and Soo taking centre stage above the Golden Mile.

Check out time and availability also for the illuminated and heritage trams

For more information go to www.visitblackpool.com/illuminations for light up times.

Slimefest

Lightpool Festival runs for another week until October 26

Nickelodeon's global event Slimefest returns to Blackpool for the UK event with Diversity, Professor Green, Scouting for Girls and special guest Kira Kosarin part of the all star line up to headline at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena on October 19, 20 and 21.

It's green and it's messy and while tickets are sold-out, there will be a special broadcast of the event on the Nickelodeon channel.

Sandcastle Waterpark

The waterpark will be hosting a spooky spectacular Halloween, with competitions, give aways tricks and treats as well as fancy dress and scary faces with prizes for the best.

SEA LIFE Blackpool

From October 12 to November 3 the aquarium is hosting a programme of spooktacular things for Halloween.

Blackpool Tower Dungeon

The team at Blackpool Tower Dungeons have come up with just the right trick to get visitors in the spirit of Halloween with a new witches experience.

The Curse of Pendle Witches’ is one of nine live action stories retold in the depths of the dungeons, where strange things are occurring on the anniversary of their death.

Those brave enough to take on the tour can enjoy the Halloween thrills early this October half term.

Kenny Mew, general manager at The Blackpool Tower Dungeon, said: “The dungeons are naturally spooky all year round, but in October they truly do the trick at getting everyone into the Halloween spirit.

“You can laugh and scream, while learning our shocking history along the way."

The dungeons is also opening its doors to the public for a new late-night scarefest.

The new adult-only terrifying tour is not one to miss for those looking for the ultimate scare.

The darker, scarier walk through experience will be open from 8pm.

The one-hour spectacle offers exclusive surprises visitors won’t see in the day-time shows.

Specialist actors will perform captivating stories through theatre and special effects. With scandalous jokes and chilling surprises, these performances are strictly for those aged 18 years and older

The after-hours Dungeon experience will be running until October.

www.thedungeons.com/blackpool.

The Fifth Floor at Blackpool Tower

Blackpool Tower’s newest attraction The Fifth Floor is now open and this weekend is offering a host of free fun for all the family.

Stu-di-doo, Mr Salva and singer Liam Halewood will entertain audiences from 7pm on Friday with magician Russ Brown performing from 4pm on Saturday, with resident host Davey Dee from 7pm with special guest singer Vicky Brown.

There will be more singing, dancing and games from 11am Sunday with Adrian Catch, Mr Slava and singer KJ Wood. All the Fifth Floor live events are free.

There are also family fancy dress parties at Blackpool Tower Ballroom on October 26 and 31.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The resort's historic theme park will join in the Halloween celebrations transforming into 'Vampire Pleasure Beach' with a host of ghostly, hair-raising and spell-binding Halloween experiences, as well as the annual late night riding

Visit Creepy Hollow in Planet Rock and get up close and personal with all kinds of crawlies. Visitors can also have a go at carving their very own pumpkin to take home.

The Halloween party is Saturday October 26 as Blackpool Pleasure Beach opens its gates until 10pm for the Halloween Late Night Riding and Fireworks event, providing a spine-chilling visit whilst transforming into a ghastly place.

Join the hordes of zombies and vampires, goblins and ghouls partying in the park to live music and the Spooktacular Dancing Fountains.

For those intrigued by things that go bump in the night, late night lovers can take a trip on the Journey To Hell – Freak Nights, where only the brave will survive.

Scream Screen, the frighteningly good drive-in cinema offers Halloween movies under the moonlight. The event is adults only (18+) and will run from the October 27 to 31.

The Winter Gardens

Priscilla Queen Of The Desert opens at the Opera House from October 21-26 starring Jason Donovan

Or for pet lovers enjoy the Cat Extravaganza on October 19 and 20, and Will Young plays live on October 29.

Grand Theatre

He was one of the great influences of rock and roll and now the world-famous musical, retelling the story of Buddy Holly comes to Blackpool on its 30th anniversary tour.

The exciting show which charts Buddy’s 1950s hits opens for a five-night run at Grand Theatre from October 22.