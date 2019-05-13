Courteeners exclusive: Manchester band announce summer Blackpool warm-up gig at the Winter Gardens in June

Indie rock band the Courteeners have revealed a new date on their summer schedule and will play a warm up gig at Blackpool Winter Gardens ahead of their sell-out headline show at Heaton Park in June.

The band fronted by Liam Fray will play the Empress Ballroom on June 10, one of two exclusive new dates announced by the band on social media this evening.

They will travel to Leeds the following day for a second show at Leeds O2 Academy.

There are also two support acts on the bill with The Coral and Inhaler scheduled to perform.

All 50,000 tickets for Courteeners Heaton Park show sold out in less than three hours when they went on sale in November last year.

Courteeners have a packed summer schedule as the band will headline a number of festivals this summer including Kendal Calling, Tramlines in Sheffield and Edinburgh Summer Sessions

There will be a pre-sale for tickets on Wednesday May 15 via gigsandtours with general tickets to be available from 9am Friday May 17

Tickets cost £39.50 from www.gigsandtours/com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk.