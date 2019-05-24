Have your say

Comedian Roy Chubby Brown has been slammed after he stormed off stage and refused to come back on - when he was heckled.

The controversial funnyman, 74, had only been on stage for 30 minutes before fans claim he told the crowd "F*** off and you can have your money back" and stormed off.

Bemused fans were left looking at the empty stage for a couple of minutes before theatre staff announced he would not be finishing the planned two-hour show.

Fans were then ushered out of the 300-seat Carnegie Theatre & Arts Centre Workington, Cumbria, early, at around 9pm last night (Thurs).

One claims the shouters were good-natured and not disruptive - but theatre staff said some had to be thrown out and "were not your normal hecklers".

Fans have slammed Chubby Brown for his "disgusting" regard for his fans.

Susan Brown, 59, who had bought a £23 ticket for the show said: “We all thought it was part of the act.

“Everybody in there was completely gobsmacked.

“When it was announced on the Tannoy everybody was just looking around at each other.

"It took a few minutes for the penny to drop before people started getting up.

“We were just in shock it wasn’t as if he was getting abuse.

“The lads behind us, they must have been in their 20s, were shouting ‘Oh come on Chubby’ and ‘Chubby’.

“But this was when everyone else was laughing. It wasn’t interrupting the show.

“We were on the balcony and another bloke down below was shouting encouragement too.

“It wasn’t disrespectful or abusive.

"They must have only done it about a dozen times."

The grandmother-of-two added: “He’s from the North and from a rough place. I thought he had more about him.

“On the drive home I was just absolutely gutted.

“I just really am shocked.

“There should have been a warning about calling out if he was going to act like that.

“It was all in good spirits.

“But that’s me finished with him.

“I’ve been a fan for years and years.

"It's just disgusting what he's done.

“My late son and husband were really big fans.

“I was feeling under the weather but I pulled myself together and was looking for a good night.

"I was absolutely gutted it ended on that note."

Manager of Carnegie Theatre & Arts Centre Karen Thompson said anyone who wants a refund should return to the venue with their ticket.

She said: "Roy has performed several shows over the years with no incidents.

"These were not your normal hecklers.

"The show was disrupted continuously and persistently by hecklers.

"After being told to stop by a member of staff some had to be ejected from the venue.

"The issue continued and it ended with Roy being unable to deliver his lines and ruining what was going to be a superb night.

"I would like to praise Roy and his management for the professionalism in handling the hecklers.

"Any customer wanting a refund will need to return to the theatre with their ticket."

A representative for Roy Chubby Brown has been contacted for comment.