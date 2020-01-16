Blackpool singer Denise Nolan puts her heart into new role as star of the silver screen Judy in unique tribute show which is heading to Lytham

Judy Garland is creating quite a buzz in movie circles.

Movie star Renee Zellweger has been tipped for an Oscar for her portrayal of Judy in the new biopic on her illustrious career directed by British stage director Rupert Goold

But closer to home fans can share in the celebration and legacy of the great screen legend with one of Blackpool’s own talents Denise Nolan, who is currently touring with a unique tribute of her own in The Music of Judy Garland.

The West End leading lady and original Nolan sister will bring the show to Lancashire next month with a date at Lowther Pavilion on Saturday February 15.

Featuring numbers from some of the biggest films of the silver screen, including The Wizard of Oz, Meet Me in St. Louis and the original A Star is Born Red Entertainment, producers of the recent Hormonal Housewives tour, present The Music of Judy Garland.

The show features a live seven-piece band led by West End musical director Dave Bintley, playing ‘The Man That Got Away’, ‘Stormy Weather’, ‘Zing Went The Strings’, and the timeless classic ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow

Denise became a household name alongside sisters Anne, Linda, Maureen, Bernie, Coleen as part of The Nolans.

Denise said: “This show is not an imitation of Garland, I could never do an impression of Judy as I don’t believe I could sing with someone else’s heart.

“The arrangements are Judy’s, the emotions are mine, any similarity is purely coincidental.”

With a career in show business for more than 40 years Denise made a jump as a solo artist performing her cabaret all over the world and has also enjoyed success on the stage in West End production of Blood Brothers earning many plaudits and rave reviews for her portrayal of Mrs Johnstone.

The near two- hour show allows Denise to bring her own vibrant style and world class vocals to classic Garland hits.

Tickets from £24, starting at 7.30pm on February 15.

For more information visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/the-music-of-judy-garland-starring-denise-nolan.